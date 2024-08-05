Radiohead hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, but since then, The Smile, consisting of the band’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Tom Skinner, has been active. The trio released their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, in 2022 and followed it up with Wall Of Eyes this past January.

Now, they’re back with new music, but it’s very low-key. The band hasn’t even officially announced it, but as BrooklynVegan notes, a new 12-inch record featuring the songs “The Slip” and “Don’t Get Me Started” is currently available, but only in record stores at the moment.

The new song follows The Smile canceling tour dates due to a Greenwood health issue.

This comes shortly after Jack White made some noise with a similar release strategy for his new album, No Name. A few weeks ago, customers who made purchases in White’s Third Man Records stores were unexpectedly given an unlabeled vinyl record that turned out to be a new album from White. The album got a lot of attention online before it was given a proper wide release last week. A press release noted that through their enthusiasm for the surprise release, “fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art.”