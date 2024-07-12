The Smile were gearing up for a European tour in August, but the band has canceled the shows after multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood got “seriously ill.”

“A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care. Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home,” an announcement on The Smile’s social media account reads. “We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled. Refunds for headline shows will be available from your ticket provider. We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

The Smile — the trio of Greenwood and Thom Yorke, who are also both in Radiohead, and Tom Skinner — released their second studio album, Wall Of Eyes, earlier this year.

“We’ve developed a lot of trust along the way; that’s a really important aspect of any band, really – especially this combination of people,” Skinner said about working with Greenwood and Yorke earlier this year. “That’s been developed over the last five years and we’ve done quite a lot of playing together. Touring the first record really solidified the chemistry that was already there, but playing live every night just takes it to the next level. Going into this record, we just wanted to build and expand on that.”

You can read The Smile’s post below.