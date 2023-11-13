Indie

The Smile Announced Their New Album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ With An Eerie Video For Its Title Track

In a March email to fans, The Smile let it slip that they were “deep in recording.” At that time, it was their seventh week of recording, and umpteen weeks later, more concrete album news arrived this morning, November 13. The Smile will release Wall Of Eyes on January 26, 2024, the follow-up to 2022’s A Light For Attracting Attention.

The band — comprised of drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood — sweetened the announcement by dropping the title track alongside a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The black-and-white begins its five-minute unfurling with Yorke staring at a wall projecting an enlarged eyeball. He sings, “Behind a wall of eyes / Of my own device / Is that still you? / With a heart of ice / Changed to black and white / Strap yourself in.” And viewers should really take that advice because things only get trippier from there.

Watch the video above, and see the album’s tracklist as well as The Smile’s newly announced 2024 tour dates below.

1. “Wall Of Eyes”
2. “Teleharmonic”
3. “Read The Room”
4. “Under Our Pillows”
5. “Friend Of A Friend”
6. “I Quit”
7. “Bending Hectic
8. “You Know Me!”

03/13/2024 — Copenhagen @ K.B. Hallen
03/15/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/16/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/18/2024 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
03/19/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
03/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
03/22/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/23/2024 — London @ Alexandra Palace

Wall Of Eyes is out 1/26/2024 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.

