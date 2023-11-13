The band — comprised of drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood — sweetened the announcement by dropping the title track alongside a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The black-and-white begins its five-minute unfurling with Yorke staring at a wall projecting an enlarged eyeball. He sings, “Behind a wall of eyes / Of my own device / Is that still you? / With a heart of ice / Changed to black and white / Strap yourself in.” And viewers should really take that advice because things only get trippier from there.

Watch the video above, and see the album’s tracklist as well as The Smile’s newly announced 2024 tour dates below.

1. “Wall Of Eyes”

2. “Teleharmonic”

3. “Read The Room”

4. “Under Our Pillows”

5. “Friend Of A Friend”

6. “I Quit”

7. “Bending Hectic”

8. “You Know Me!”

03/13/2024 — Copenhagen @ K.B. Hallen

03/15/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/16/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/18/2024 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

03/19/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

03/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

03/22/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

03/23/2024 — London @ Alexandra Palace

Wall Of Eyes is out 1/26/2024 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.