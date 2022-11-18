Earlier this year, The Smile, which is the side project of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, unveiled their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Last night, they fittingly brought the raucous “You Will Never Work In Television Again” to late-night television.

Performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Smile went all-in with this chaotic whirlwind of a song, which blends unhinged, heavy guitars with a wonky saxophone, creating an overwhelming wall of sound that ends abruptly after nearly three minutes. The track had been their debut song in January and excited a lot of fans for what was next.

The Smile just recently embarked on a North American tour that kicked off in Providence, Rhode Island on November 14 and ends in Los Angeles, California on December 21. In July, the band shared a live performance video of a song called “Colours Fly,” which they debuted at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival. Yorke quoted retweeted the band’s tweet, writing, “new one … work in progress … there are a few ..” This gave a ton of fans hope of more music coming soon.

Watch their performance of “You Will Never Work In Television Again” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.