The Smile Gave A Raucous Performance Of ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Earlier this year, The Smile, which is the side project of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, unveiled their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Last night, they fittingly brought the raucous “You Will Never Work In Television Again” to late-night television.

Performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Smile went all-in with this chaotic whirlwind of a song, which blends unhinged, heavy guitars with a wonky saxophone, creating an overwhelming wall of sound that ends abruptly after nearly three minutes. The track had been their debut song in January and excited a lot of fans for what was next.

The Smile just recently embarked on a North American tour that kicked off in Providence, Rhode Island on November 14 and ends in Los Angeles, California on December 21. In July, the band shared a live performance video of a song called “Colours Fly,” which they debuted at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival. Yorke quoted retweeted the band’s tweet, writing, “new one … work in progress … there are a few ..” This gave a ton of fans hope of more music coming soon.

Watch their performance of “You Will Never Work In Television Again” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

