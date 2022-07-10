The Smile have already put out one of the year’s best albums in A Light For Attracting Attention. The trio consists of singer Thom Yorke, multi-instrumentalist Johnny Greenwood, and drummer Tom Skinner, and it’s not a far cry to consider them just “Radiohead in disguise.” Their music is definitely fodder for the insatiable appetite of Radiohead fans and according to Yorke, there is more of it on the horizon.

The band tweeted out a live performance video of a song called “Colours Fly” on Sunday, which they debuted at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival last month. Along with the preview clip in the tweet, was a link to a high quality youtube video of the performance. Yorke quoted retweeted the band’s tweet, saying, “new one … work in progress … there are a few ..”

new one … work in progress … there are a few .. https://t.co/jPeNYiNVEz — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 10, 2022

A European tour is currently underway for The Smile, including stops at a slew of music festivals. Next week, they’ll be performing at both the Nimes Festival in France and at the Montreaux Jazz Festival. August’s All Points East is their final Europe stop before they head to the US and Canada for a run of tour dates in November and December culminating with a two-night stop at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Watch The Smile perform “Colours Fly” at Primavera Sound above. Check out full tour dates here.