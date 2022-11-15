It’s been about a decade since The Walkmen called it quits and went on an “extreme hiatus.” The band members stayed active on their own, with singer Hamilton Leithauser notably putting out four excellent albums in the years since and Bauer releasing his latest album, Flowers, earlier this year. Now the band has announced that they’re getting back together with Leithauser sharing a statement that said they were inspired to return after watching a clip of one of their 2003 performances. “So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again,” Leithauser said.

The Walkmen have already announced a pair of comeback concerts at New York City’s Webster Hall on April 26 and 27 of 2003. Check out Leithauser’s full statement on the band’s comeback below.

Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall on April 26 & 27. See you soon.

The ticketing presale begins Wednesday 11/16 at 10 am EST and continues through the 17th at 10 pm EST. Register here. General on-sale begins Friday, November 18th at 11 am EST.