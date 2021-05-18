Kevin Morby And Hamilton Leithauser Trade Covers Of Each Other’s Music

Kevin Morby and The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser took some time out to give a coordinated nod to each other’s songwriting. Both musicians came together to trade stripped-down covers of their music on social media, which was meant to tease the duo’s joint 2021 Fall Mixer North American tour.

Morby shared a cover of “A 1000 Times” while lying in bed, the album opener to Leithauser and Rostam’s 2016 joint album I Had A Dream That You Were Mine. Leithauser also opted to pull an album opener from Morby’s catalog, choosing the introspective track “Come To Me Now” off the singer’s 2017 effort City Music.

In a message embedded in his cover’s video, Leithauser said “Come To Me Now” was the first song of Morby’s he had ever heard:

“My family and I put every last bit of our combined technical know-how into making this production. This is the first song of Kevin’s I’d ever heard — I originally discovered it because it was produced by our mutual friend the late, great Richard Swift, and I’ve always really liked it, and I wanted to do it proper justice. So we rehearsed, and we set up a lot of stuff in a field in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.”

Listen to Morby cover “A 1000 Times” here and Leithauser cover “Come To Me Now” here, and find their Fall Mixer 2021 tour dates below.

10/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/15 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/16 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/21 — Houston, TX @The Heights Theater

10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/26 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/01 –Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/02 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/08 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/11 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/13 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

11/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/18 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club