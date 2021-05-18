Kevin Morby And Hamilton Leithauser Trade Covers Of Each Other’s Music

Kevin Morby and The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser took some time out to give a coordinated nod to each other’s songwriting. Both musicians came together to trade stripped-down covers of their music on social media, which was meant to tease the duo’s joint 2021 Fall Mixer North American tour.
Morby shared a cover of “A 1000 Times” while lying in bed, the album opener to Leithauser and Rostam’s 2016 joint album I Had A Dream That You Were Mine. Leithauser also opted to pull an album opener from Morby’s catalog, choosing the introspective track “Come To Me Now” off the singer’s 2017 effort City Music.
In a message embedded in his cover’s video, Leithauser said “Come To Me Now” was the first song of Morby’s he had ever heard:
“My family and I put every last bit of our combined technical know-how into making this production. This is the first song of Kevin’s I’d ever heard — I originally discovered it because it was produced by our mutual friend the late, great Richard Swift, and I’ve always really liked it, and I wanted to do it proper justice. So we rehearsed, and we set up a lot of stuff in a field in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.”
Listen to Morby cover “A 1000 Times” here and Leithauser cover “Come To Me Now” here, and find their Fall Mixer 2021 tour dates below.
10/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/16 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/21 — Houston, TX @The Heights Theater
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/26 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/01 –Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/02 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/08 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/11 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/13 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/18 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale
11/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club