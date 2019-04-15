Getty Image

In the summer of 2017, legendary Manhattan concert venue Webster Hall was bought by Brooklyn Sports Entertainment, who decided to shut the place down for two or three years to renovate the place (the building was built in 1886). Earlier this year, it was announced that the hiatus would soon be over, as the venue said it would be re-opening in late April with an event to be announced. Now it’s been revealed what that event is: Jay-Z will be performing a special “B-Sides 2” concert.

Jay-Z performed the first “B-Sides” shows at New York’s Terminal 5 in 2015, and during it, Jay-Z performed older and more obscure songs from his discography, as well as some bigger hits. The full 41-song setlist (which can be found here) might give a hint about the type of performance fans are in for this time around.

American Express card members will be able to buy tickets beginning on April 18 at 10 a.m. ET, while general on-sale begins on April 19 at 11 a.m. ET.

After Jay-z’s performance, Webster Hall will be back up and running in a big way: other upcoming Webster Hall shows include Vampire Weekend, MGMT and Warpaint, Sharon Van Etten, Rosalia, Dillon Francis, Patti Smith, Broken Social Scene, Joyce Manor and Saves The Day, Built To Spill, Big Thief, and others.

