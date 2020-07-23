Third Man Records Launches Its Own Sonos Radio Station

Sonos, best known for making smart speakers, recently launched their own radio platform, the aptly named Sonos Radio. Available only on Sonos devices, the platform offers exclusive content from music tastemakers, and now they have added another to their roster: Jack White’s Third Man Records.

The label has launched Third Man Records Public Address system, named after their live broadcast series. As press materials note, the station “brings listeners selections from the genre-spanning label as well as music from around the globe that informs what the label ‘says and does: Inspiration, information, devotionals and desperations…’ Folks can expect a selection of label deep cuts among rarities and favorites that span psych, proto punk, soul, funk, rockabilly, blues and more. Listeners will also hear commentary and historical context behind tracks from Third Man’s co-owner Ben Swank.”

Earlier along in the coronavirus pandemic, the label hosted a daily livestream series, Third Man Public Access. They said of it at the time, “Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions. Artists being restricted from their audiences, though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music/poetry/puppet shows/some sort of human connection can provide.”