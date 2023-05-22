Last week, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills targeting drag shows and transgender rights. One of the bills prevents minors from going to drag shows. So, what Tool leader Maynard James Keenan did in Florida this weekend sure felt like a protest of that.

As Consequence notes, Tool performed at Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville festival for their first show of 2023. During the set, Keenan dressed on drag, donning a blonde wig, red lipstick applied well beyond his lips, and fake boobs (Consequence photographer Amy Harris took photos of Keenan’s look). Given that Welcome To Rockville is an all-ages event, it would seem Keenan was technically violating the new Florida law.

Neither Keenan nor Tool have yet to address Keenan’s outfit choice, but Tool did share some photos and videos from the performance on their Instagram Story, like this official one from the festival:

Beyond this past weekend, Tool has a relatively quiet schedule for 2023 so far. According to the band’s website, their only scheduled live shows for the rest of the year are festival appearances. They’re set to play Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 25; Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 22; Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 6; and Power Trip in Indio, California on October 8.