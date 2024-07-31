Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow has one of the most stacked soundtracks of the year, with songs from Caroline Polachek, Bartees Strange, and Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers. Another highlight is Snail Mail‘s soaring cover of “Tonight, Tonight” by The Smashing Pumpkins, which had previously only been featured on the vinyl edition of the soundtrack (it was unfortunately mostly edited out of the film, too). But the Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness classic is now available on streaming.

“This all came together really serendipitously,” Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, who also plays Tara in I Saw The TV Glow, said in a statement. “We had been working on this cover to play on the Valentine tour, before I got the part. It came up early on because I have a tattoo on my right arm of the man in the moon to commemorate the first ever science fiction film, A Trip To The Moon and the Smashing Pumpkins video for ‘Tonight, Tonight.’ While reading the script, I discovered the arch nemesis of the Pink Opaque is inspired by the same imagery. I told Jane we were doing this cover in NYC, they came and saw it live, and the rest was herstory.”

You can listen to Snail Mail’s cover above.

I Saw The TV Glow is available to watch on digital.