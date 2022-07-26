Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen announced the US dates for his 2023 tour with The E-Street Band. The string of dates will kick off in February with a performance in Tampa Bay and continue through mid-April before coming to an end at Newark’s Prudential Center. Fans were excited to get their hands on tickets for the upcoming shows, but prices quickly frustrated some while turning away others. Tickets for shows at Tampa Bay, Tulsa, Boston, and more went for upwards of $5,000 on Ticketmaster which made their frustration very understandable. After hearing some of their complaints about the ticket prices, Ticketmaster issued a response in defense of their pricing model.

“Ticketmaster says [the most expensive tickets] represent only 11% of the overall tickets sold,” Variety reports. “By the ticketing service’s calculations, that left the other 88.2% of tickets sold at fixed prices that ranged from $59.50 to $399 before added service fees.”

They continued, “Ticketmaster further says that the average price of all tickets sold so far is $262 with 56% being sold for under $200 face value…The service further broke down the percentages on the 56% of tickets it says were sold for under $200. It said that 1% were sold under $99, 27% went for between $100-150, and 1% sold for between $150-200.”

Ticketmaster concluded by noting that “prices and formats are consistent with industry standards for top performers.”