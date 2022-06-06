Some people are such big fans of musicians that they’ll get tattoos honoring their musical heroes. Coldplay leader Chris Martin is in that group, as he has a tattoo on his arm that says “Working On A Dream,” which is the title track from Bruce Springsteen’s 2009 album. Well, last night, Coldplay performed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Springsteen himself popped up during the show, joining the band for a couple of songs.

Before launching into “Working On A Dream,” Springsteen told the audience, “Chris said he’s had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it with him.” After playing the song, they also performed “Dancing In The Dark” before Springsteen bid farewell and left the stage.

Full video of Bruce Springsteen performing "Working On A Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Coldplay/Chris Martin at #ColdplayNJ – June 5 | via @buckIands pic.twitter.com/c9ocxRgahU — CPing Media (@CPingMedia) June 6, 2022

Coldplay tocando 'Dancing In The Dark' con Bruce Springsteen en New Jersey. #ColdplayNJ 🎥: IG: zach_edelman pic.twitter.com/jlRaLCzA7X — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) June 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time Martin has gotten to perform with a musical hero, as back in 2016 (coincidentally also at MetLife Stadium), the band was joined by Michael J. Fox for renditions of Back To The Future favorites “Earth Angel” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Recently, Martin credited the movie for Coldplay’s existence.

Check out clips from Springsteen’s Coldplay appearance above.

