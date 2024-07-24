Way back in 2020, it was reported that Timothée Chalamet was set to play Bob Dylan in a biopic. Well, it’s coming right up now: A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters in December, and today (July 24), we have the first teaser video for the film.

It was previously revealed that Chalamet was going to do his own singing for the movie, and he does a solid Dylan impression in this video as he sings “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” from 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

An official description of the film reads, “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early ’60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

Earlier this month, director James Mangold said of Dylan, “I’ve spent several wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him. I have a script that’s personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves movies. The first time I sat down with Bob, one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I love Cop Land‘ [Mangold’s 1997 film].”

Check out the video above.