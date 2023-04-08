Timothée Chalamet is still a few years shy of his 30th birthday, but he’s already eked out a diverse career. Not many actors can say they’ve played Paul Atreides, Willy Wonk, and the guy from Call Me By Your Name. He’s even going to take on no less than Bob Dylan, in a biopic scheduled to start shooting this summer. And if you ever wondered if he can do a decent impersonation of Dylan’s signature singing voice, you’re in luck.

.@mang0ld tells us his @bobdylan biopic with #TimothéeChalamet starts filming in August and Chalamet will do his own singing in the film. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/yVluBMTeJz — Collider (@Collider) April 7, 2023

As per Entertainment Weekly, Collider caught up with director James Mangold at the recent Star Wars Celebration, where it was revealed the Logan, Ford v. Ferrari, and Indiana Jones 5 maven was doing a Jedi origin story. Mangold will have to get to that after his Dylan movie, which he took a minute to talk up.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture,” Mangold said, describing it focusing on “a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years.”

Mangold added that it will be about Dylan’s early Greenwich Village years, showing him “being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.” He also said it will feature other period folk legends, including Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez.

When asked if Chalamet will do his own singing, Mangold replied, simply, “Of course.”

You may have heard Chalamet sing before. He crooned in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, and he’s expected to sing and dance in the Willy Wonka movie. But can he do a better Dylan than James Austin Johnson? We may find out.

(Via EW)