Blink-182’s iconic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker is officially back and fresh off the release of a new single, “Edging.” They’re back on social media, too, and they’ve been having fun on TikTok, like in a new video in which DeLonge eviscerates a fan’s suggestion for how Blink-182 should have announced his return.

The video shows DeLonge reacting to comments on an October 3 Reddit post titled “How would you announce Tom’s return if you were blink’s social/PR manager?.” The post instructs commenters, “Try to genuinely predict and/or make up the most ridiculous method/wording they could announce that Tom is back in the band with.” DeLonge comes across a comment about unveiling the reunion at a football game and says, “Maybe a football game with the Dallas Cowboys? No! I’m not into hanging out with sex addicts,” presumably in reference to voyeurism allegations that were in the news earlier this year.

The video then cuts to Hoppus looking at the thread and he says, “Huh! I appreciate all your thoughts and all your ideas, but uh… sadly, there is not a chance in Hell Tom DeLonge is welcome back in this band. Not happening.”

It would seem Barker had nothing to add, as he doesn’t appear in the video.

That football comment, by the way, is a wild read, so check it out below.