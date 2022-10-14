It was announced earlier this week that at last, after years of rumors, Tom DeLonge has rejoined Blink-182. So many new things are on the way, too, like an album and global tour. There’s something else that has already arrived, though, as Blink shared a new single, “Edging,” earlier today. Now, they’ve unveiled a video for the song.

The clip, a Lyrical Lemonade video from Cole Bennett, sees the trio at a carnival, performing the song surrounded by dozens of people in rabbit costumes. It initially seems like there’s a pretty good rapport between the bunnies and the band, but things quickly turn bloody when DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker produce some weapons and leave not a single live rabbit to hop around the grounds.

In a statement shared upon the song’s release, Barker said, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say, and most importantly how it would sound production-wise in 2022.” Hoppus added, “I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour.”

Watch the “Edging” video above.