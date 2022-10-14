Indie

Blink-182 Murder A Bunch Of Rabbits In Their ‘Edging’ Video, Their First Since Tom DeLonge’s Return

TwitterMusic News Editor

It was announced earlier this week that at last, after years of rumors, Tom DeLonge has rejoined Blink-182. So many new things are on the way, too, like an album and global tour. There’s something else that has already arrived, though, as Blink shared a new single, “Edging,” earlier today. Now, they’ve unveiled a video for the song.

The clip, a Lyrical Lemonade video from Cole Bennett, sees the trio at a carnival, performing the song surrounded by dozens of people in rabbit costumes. It initially seems like there’s a pretty good rapport between the bunnies and the band, but things quickly turn bloody when DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker produce some weapons and leave not a single live rabbit to hop around the grounds.

In a statement shared upon the song’s release, Barker said, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say, and most importantly how it would sound production-wise in 2022.” Hoppus added, “I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour.”

Watch the “Edging” video above.

