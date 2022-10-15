On the heels of Blink-182‘s reunion tour announcement, Matt Skiba, who briefly replaced Tom DeLonge from 2015 until now, has shared a message yesterday (October 14) upon the release of the band’s new single, “Edging.”

Skiba took to Instagram, saying, “CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today,” said Skiba. “I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again. 💕THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious!”

Earlier in the week, Delonge shared a message to Skiba on Instagram, thanking him for holding down Blink-182 in his absence.

“I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band [Alkaline Trio] to this day),” said Delonge. “You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

Blink-182 is set to hit the road early next year, kicking off their much-anticipated tour in March.