Was Blink-182‘s Tom DeLonge right about aliens all along? Well, that’s a questions fans of the “All The Small Things” musician has been asking themselves all well.

Yesterday (December 14) weighed in on the recent unusual drone activity plaguing New Jersey residents. Over on Tom DeLonge’s official Instagram page, he put his U.F.O. researcher experience to seemingly good use.

In the post (viewable here), DeLonge theorized that the drones were in fact proof of alien’s existence. “The drones that are being discussed, can hover for six hours, and then disappear once they are spotted,” he wrote. “This is why it’s been hard to get facts from any US Agency. Some of them can even move into the ocean, and then back up to the air. Which is called ‘transmedium travel.’ A very hard thing to do.”

The image uploaded by Delonge referenced a similar incident that occurred in the 1960s. According to Delonge although “there is a good chance that these things could potentially be ‘mimicking’ other aircraft,” all evidence a recent occurrences point make it hard to deny aliens exist.

DeLonge closed with a stern warning to keep everyone on their toes. “We don’t have all the facts yet,” he wrote. “[But] we do know that UFOs play with ‘mimicry’ and that has been known for quite some time. Why? To get us to notice them without a major freak out? Who knows… but well, we are noticing nonetheless.”

While most will dismiss DeLonge as a crazed conspiracy theory nut, users online are overwhelming showing their support to his message. In fact, DeLonge’s “Tom Was Right, Aliens F*cking Exist” shirt has since sold out. With government official unsure about what is happening, DeLonge’s argument seems to be the most detail account of the strange incidents.