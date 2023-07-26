So, it looks like aliens might exist, and furthermore, that the United States may be in possession of a body. Extraterrestrial enthusiast and Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge, naturally, is pumped. He tweeted today (July 26) a graphic that reads, “Tom Was Right Aliens F**king Exist,” captioned with a smiling face wearing sunglasses emoji.

As for what DeLonge is talking about: David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, testified before a House Oversight subcommittee in Congress today. This comes after a June interview in which he claimed the US government is in possession of UFOs — or UAPs (“unidentified aerial phenomena”), as the US government refers to them. He said, “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed […] sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds: It’s true.”

Former US intelligence official David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies pic.twitter.com/tYJA1rNr6Z — Latest in space (@latestinspace) July 26, 2023

During today’s testimony, he was asked under oath, “Do you believe our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials,” to which he responded, “Something I can’t discuss in a public setting.” He was then asked if the US has the bodies of the pilots of crashed UAPs, and he noted that “biologics came with some of these recoveries,” later specifying that they were “non-human.”

Find the full hearing below.