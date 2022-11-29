The city of Los Angeles and neighboring towns have seen an uptick in major crimes. Nearing the top of the list is burglary. Unfortunately, musician Tommy Lee, is the latest celebrity to fall victim to this crime (according to TMZ).

The Mötley Crüe drummer’s Calabasas property located just 40 minutes outside of L.A. was vandalized. The burglary resulted in nearly $5,000 in damages. An unidentified source in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office spoke with TMZ to share the damages were from broken glass, lamps, and damage to one of the side gates that outlined the home. The same source revealed only a bathroom mirror and several cabinet handles were stolen from the premises.

Thankfully, Lee has not lived in the home for a few years and was not present when the burglary occurred. Located in the Santa Monica mountains, the OnlyFans content curator’s mansion was originally listed for sale back in 2020. Lee later removed the home from the market, only to re-list the home in September.

This isn’t the first time the musician’s home was burglarized. In 1995, Lee’s then-home with ex-wife Pamela Anderson was violated which resulted in the leaking of their explicit tape which was reenacted in the Hulu series, Pam & Tommy.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged burglary. Tommy Lee has not yet issued a statement.