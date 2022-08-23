A couple weeks ago, Tommy Lee had a bit of an internet-breaking moment when he shared a naked selfie, in which his penis (yes, the same one that’s its own character in Pam & Tommy) is on full display. Oftentimes, this sort of thing is an accident that people attempt to cover up, but Lee has remained proud; The photo is still up on Twitter (NSFW link here for those who want to see) and he later shared an artistic rendering of it.

Well, at Mötley Crüe’s show in Arlington, Texas last night (August 22), Lee took some time to talk about the photo, as well as encourage his penis-having audience members to do some sharing of their own.

In a fan-shot video that Lee himself shared on Twitter, Lee says between songs, “A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf*cking bender, bro… a bender. I got f*cking sideways as f*ck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick [laughs]. And usually, I mean, I’m a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight, it’s equal opportunity night. Tonight, I wanna see everyone’s dick. C’mon, pull your sh*t out. Pull your f*cking junk out. Let’s go.”

He then focuses on a specific fan, telling him to “show the whole world that motherf*cking hot dog.” After the fan indicated his wife vetoed that idea, Lee said, “The wife says no? Divorce.”

Check out the moment above.