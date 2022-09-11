Tommy Lee has revealed a lot lately, and he revealed even more this weekend at a show in Las Vegas with Motley Crue. After he shared a picture of his penis on Instagram last month, which was later removed, Lee shared that he has joined OnlyFans.

“In case you guys are f*cking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately,” Lee said to the crowd in a fan-captured video. “I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in f*cking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that f*cking bullsh*t ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ F*ck that. Let’s f*cking share it with the world.”

He continued, saying “I showed you my sh*t. They took it down off the internet…What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as f*ck. And you can show anybody whatever the f*ck you want, and they don’t f*cking take it down.”

He then pulled down his pants, revealing the word “OnlyFans” written on his butt cheeks in marker.

Later that night, Lee shared a NSFW Instagram post, containing a video clip of himself mooning his followers. The link to his OnlyFans can be found in the post’s caption.