Tool is a band with tough skin and even rougher personalities. With a frontman Maynard James Keenan occasionally hitting the stage in full drag and prosthetic boobs, there’s not much you can say to hurt their feelings. However, fans of the “Opiate” musicians are certainly trying.

Over the weekend, Tool held their inaugural destination music festival in Punta Cuna, Dominican Republic. While this should be a celebratory moment, it has turned into an unavoidable online troll festival. In a now viral video (viewable here), during Tool In The Sand Festival attendees fiercely booed Tool as they played their set.

According to the Reddit user responsible for posting the clip, Tool’s first night (March 7). However, the following day’s performance (March 8) did not meet fans expectation. The individual claimed that Tool promised patrons “two unique sets” but instead delivered mirroring performance.

“They started the second evening with a repeat of the night before,” wrote the fan. “Everyone disappointed about the repeat from the night before.”

They continued: “Then Maynard asked who wasn’t here last night. No hands went up. They played a new song (Aenema) and then played repeat after repeat from the night before. We watched huge fans next to us walk out of the show.”

Now users online are trolling Tool by loading their social media pages’ comment sections with questions about the moment.

“How did it feel getting booed and heckled at your festival,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“How did the booing start? Was it when you heard the first repeat song, subsided with different song from night 1, then amplified when repeat songs 2,3 & 4 kicked in? Or at the end of the show? Asking for a friend,” penned another.