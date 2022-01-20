While Tool released their long-awaited fifth album, Fear Inoculum in 2019, the enigmatic post-metal band is only now getting a chance to do a tour for it, for obvious reasons. Interestingly enough, the title Fear Inoculum refers to an injection of fear. But rest assured, Tool aren’t making music about being anti-vaxxers or anything. In fact, singer Maynard James Kennan was hospitalized in 2021 when he got COVID-19 a second time shortly. He’s now vaccinated, healthy and back on stage where he belongs.

This past weekend at a tour stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, Tool did something live they’d never done. Well, two things actually. First, the band played the symphonic track, “Culling Voices,” live for the first time ever. They’d gone their first four tour stops without playing the tune.

On stop number five, the second thing the band had never done before happened. Drummer Danny Carey started the song on guitar as he sat on the front of the stage with guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor, and Keenan on the mic. The legendary Carey had never played anything besides the drums before. They played in this meditative formation for about four minutes, before Carey went back to the drums and Keenan took his perch high above the stage. The band finished off the the nine-minute performance and the rest as they say, is history.

You can watch a fan-recorded video of the first “Culling Voices” performance above, and check out Tool’s remaining tour dates below — including their headlining performance at Bonnaroo — below.

01/21/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

01/22/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/25/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

01/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/30/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/31/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/02/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

02/04/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/05/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/08/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/10/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

02/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/22/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/23/2022 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/26/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/27/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/01/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/03/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/04/2022 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/06/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/08/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/12/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

03/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/17/2022 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

03/18/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/20/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/23/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/25/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/26/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

04/28/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

04/29/2022 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/02/2022 — Manchester, UK AO @ Arena Manchester

05/04/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/06/2022 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/09/2022 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena

05/12/2022 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/13/2022 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/15/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/17/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/19/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/ 21/2022 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/23/2022 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/24/2022 — Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

06/18/2022 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo