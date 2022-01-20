While Tool released their long-awaited fifth album, Fear Inoculum in 2019, the enigmatic post-metal band is only now getting a chance to do a tour for it, for obvious reasons. Interestingly enough, the title Fear Inoculum refers to an injection of fear. But rest assured, Tool aren’t making music about being anti-vaxxers or anything. In fact, singer Maynard James Kennan was hospitalized in 2021 when he got COVID-19 a second time shortly. He’s now vaccinated, healthy and back on stage where he belongs.
This past weekend at a tour stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, Tool did something live they’d never done. Well, two things actually. First, the band played the symphonic track, “Culling Voices,” live for the first time ever. They’d gone their first four tour stops without playing the tune.
On stop number five, the second thing the band had never done before happened. Drummer Danny Carey started the song on guitar as he sat on the front of the stage with guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor, and Keenan on the mic. The legendary Carey had never played anything besides the drums before. They played in this meditative formation for about four minutes, before Carey went back to the drums and Keenan took his perch high above the stage. The band finished off the the nine-minute performance and the rest as they say, is history.
You can watch a fan-recorded video of the first “Culling Voices” performance above, and check out Tool’s remaining tour dates below — including their headlining performance at Bonnaroo — below.
01/21/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
01/22/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/25/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
01/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/30/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/31/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/02/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
02/04/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/05/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/08/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/10/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
02/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/22/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/23/2022 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/26/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/27/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/01/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/03/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/04/2022 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/06/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/08/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/12/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
03/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/17/2022 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
03/18/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/20/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/23/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/25/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
04/26/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
04/28/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
04/29/2022 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
05/02/2022 — Manchester, UK AO @ Arena Manchester
05/04/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/06/2022 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/09/2022 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena
05/12/2022 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
05/13/2022 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/15/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/17/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/19/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/ 21/2022 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
05/23/2022 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/24/2022 — Budapest, HU @ SportAréna
06/18/2022 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo