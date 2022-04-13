Toro y Moi’s seventh album, Mahal, is coming out on April 29th and it promises a meld of ’60s and ’70s psychedelia with post-rock explorations of the later decades. Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has never been one to for a conventional release, always surrounding the cycle with visuals that give insight into the artistic sphere of Toro at the time. The clip for “The Loop” has been the most telling in regards to the Mahal world, with Bear riding around San Francisco in his custom Jeepney. The mini-truck was used primarily in the Philippines to transport GIs and Bear has embraced his new method of transportation as a motif of sorts as he dives deeper into his South Asian background.

Now for the newly announced short film, Goes By So Fast, he’s sitting shotgun as funny man extraordinaire Eric André mashes down the motorway.

“Chaz, you’re my co-pilot, you always have been and you always will be,” André says in the film trailer as they drive across the Golden Gate Bridge.

The film, which premieres on April 22nd at an event at LA’s Brain Dead Studios, weaves together mixed visual media concepts, from a narrative, to trippy animations, live performance, and a documentary aspect. It’s directed by Harry Israelson (who also directed Toro Y Moi’s Live In Trona concert film) and it further builds the concept for Mahal.

“You ever get the feeling we’re all just barreling down an endless highway with no one at the wheel?” André asks in the trailer.

Buckle up y’all.

Watch the trailer for Goes By So Fast above.

Mahal is out 4/9 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.