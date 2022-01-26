Chillwave pioneer Toro Y Moi is gearing up to release his seventh studio album, Mahal, and along with the announcement of its release date, April 29, the musician released a pair of singles to give fans a glimpse of the album’s sound. “Postman” is accompanied by a colorful, surreal video of Toro and friends driving around San Francisco in a Filipino Jeepney (which are sort of like city buses converted from old Army Jeeps) and covering themselves with stamps.

Meanwhile, the B-side, “Magazine,” features Bay Area musician Salami Rose Joe Louis and comes with a psychedelic video harkening back to the mod era of the 60s — and its late-90s revival. Both songs are as funky as we’ve come to expect from Chaz Bear, with “Postman” featuring a stripped-down backbeat and a groovy bassline and “Magazine” tapping into the breakbeat-sampling garage rock bands from which the video borrows its aesthetic.

Mahal, which means “love” in Tagalog, the official language of the Philippines (Toro is half-Filipino on his mother’s side), will be Toro Y Moi’s first full-length album since 2019’s Outer Peace, although he did put out an EP in 2020 called C’mon Les’ Go as Les Sins with AceMo. In 2021, he changed labels, moving from Carpark, where he’d released all his previous albums, to Dead Oceans.

Watch the “Postman” and “Magazine” videos above.

Mahal is due 4/29 via Dead Oceans. You can pre-save it here.