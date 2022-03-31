Toro Y Moi Channels ‘Spotless Mind’ In His Trippy ‘Déjà Vu’ Video

Toro Y Moi continues the rollout for his upcoming seventh studio album, Mahal, today with the trippy video for his latest single, “Déjà Vu.” A psych-rock track backs his nostalgic rumination on an old relationship, while the Justin Morris-directed video takes some strong visual cues from Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, with dimly-lit vignettes providing amusing, non sequitur counterpoints to the song’s soft, fuzzed-out guitars and mellow melodies.

“Déjà Vu” is the fourth video from Mahal, which means “love” in Tagalog, the official national language of his mother’s native Philippines. Toro previously released videos for “Magazine” and “Postman” alongside the original announcement of the album, following up with the video for “The Loop” in February. The album will be his first on Dead Oceans after previously leaving Carpark. The album features Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sophie, The Mattson 2, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and is due on April 29.

In addition, Toro will join headliners The National, labelmate Mitski, and The Roots as a performer at the Pitchfork Music Festival this summer. He’s also set a tour for the album that kicks off on its release day and runs through July. You can check out the dates below.

Watch Toro Y Moi’s “Déjà Vu” video above.

4/29 — Cincinatti, OH @ Brady Music Center*

4/30 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Civic Center*

5/1 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

5/3 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

5/4 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

5/5 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

5/7 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach* [SOLD OUT]

5/8 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach* [SOLD OUT]

5/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA^

5/11 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall* [SOLD OUT]

6/23 — 6/26 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

7/17 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/23 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

9/23 + 9/24 — Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort [SOLD OUT]

* = w/ Khruangbin

^ = support from Uffie