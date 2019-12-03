Torres Announces A Tour And Shares The Relationship-Saving Single ‘Gracious Day’

A month ago, Torres announced her upcoming album Silver Tongue by sharing “Good Scare” and revealing that the record is about different facets of love. “Good Scare” was about how terrifying love can be, and on the new single “Gracious Day,” Torres reflects on how certain she is about her feelings for a special somebody. Torres sings on the tender and heartfelt single, “Gracious day / You moved in like a wave of quiet grace / No surprise / Honey, I’m gonna love you all my life.”

Torres said of the song, “My girlfriend was trying to leave me. I basically wrote this song for her from the valley of the shadow of death, desperate that she might give me another chance — it worked. I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge after he wakes up on Christmas morning.”

Additionally, Torres also announced a string of North American tour dates for 2020, which includes stops in Seattle; Austin; New Orleans; Nashville; Cleveland; Washington, DC; and Atlanta.

Listen to “Gracious Day” above, and find Torres’ upcoming tour dates below.

01/31/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)

03/03/2020 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

03/04/2020 — Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

03/05/2020 — London, UK @ Oslo

03/06/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

03/07/2020 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

03/09/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

03/10/2020 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/11/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

03/12/2020 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/13/2020 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/14/2020 — Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

03/16/2020 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

03/26-29/2020 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/31/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/09/2020 — Austin, TX @ 3Ten

04/10/2020 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

04/11/2020 — New Orleans, LA @ Santos

04/13/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/21/2020 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/21/2020 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/23/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Silver Tongue is out 1/31/2020 via Merge. Pre-order it here.