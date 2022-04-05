Back in October, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged after the Blink-182 drummer’s grand, romantic beach proposal. Now, after a few months of being engaged, it appears the two have gone ahead and officially tied the knot.

Barker popped up at this past weekend’s Grammys, drumming as HER, Lenny Kravitz, and others performed Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” Barker’s night apparently didn’t end there, as TMZ reports that after the show, Barker and Kardashian made their way to a Las Vegas (where this year’s Grammys were hosted) wedding chapel at around 1:30 a.m. and got married, complete with a marriage license and an Elvis impersonator conducting the ceremony. TMZ notes having the Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony was important to the couple.

Furthermore, TMZ notes that following the ceremony, there will be “several” other celebrations of the marriage.

This is Kardashian’s first marriage; While she and Scott Disick have three kids together, they were never actually married. As for Barker, this is his third go at matrimony, as he was previously married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months in 2002 and to Shanna Moakler for about two years before filing for divorce in 2006.

