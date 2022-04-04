HER, the multitalented R&B revivalist, has become a fixture at the Grammys over the past few years. In 2019, she played her song “Hard Place,” and then in 2020, she performed “Sometimes.” While she took 2021 off from performing, she still made an appearance to pick up her golden gramophone for “I Can’t Breathe.”

This year she returned to perform once again (as well as possibly also taking home more hardware), and with so much Grammys experience under her belt, just one song wouldn’t be enough. Her performance turned out to be a medley featuring “Damage,” “We Made It” and a cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” (a song she’s been playing on tour since last year). She was joined onstage by a who’s-who of heavy hitters that included Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Travis Barker, and Kravitz himself. Her elegant, stripped-down set saw her change wardrobe, take to her drum set, and of course, play a wailing solo on her guitar with Lenny accompanying her and Travis tripping out on drums.

This year, HER tied with Doja Cat and Justin Bieber for second-most Grammy nominations with eight apiece after Jon Batiste with 11. The 24-year-old singer is nominated for Album Of The Year for her debut album Back Of My Mind, Song Of The Year for her song “Fight For You” from the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack, Best R&B Performance for her Back Of My Mind single “Damage,” Best R&B Song for “Damage,” Best R&B Album, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hold Us Together” (Hope Mix) with Tauren Wells, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Fight For You.”

Last year, the formerly mysterious Bay Area singer secured Song Of The Year for her protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe,” as well as Best R&B Song alongside Robert Glasper for her appearance on “Better Than I Imagine” with Meshell Ndegeocello. The wins prompted her to proclaim her intention to eventually be an EGOT winner (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award). With her win at last year’s Oscars for “Fight For You,” she’s halfway there, and at just 24 years old, she’s still got plenty of time — and the talent — to grab the rest.

Watch HER’s 2022 Grammys performance above.