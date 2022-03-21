Machine Gun Kelly has a major album on his hands with the upcoming Mainstream Sellout, and now he has major plans to tour behind it: The rapper-turning-pop-punk-er announced dates for his 2022 tours of North America and Europe, which run from June to October.

Some folks from Kelly’s recent professional life are going to be on hand, too, as supporting on various dates are Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom.

Check out the full list of shows below.

06/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center***^

06/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center***^

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center***^

06/14 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

06/15 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena***^

06/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*^

06/18 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

06/19 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^

06/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena*^

06/24 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^

06/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden+$

06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

06/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^

07/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

07/02 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center*^

07/03 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^

07/05 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

07/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^

07/08 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*^

07/09 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*#

07/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*#

07/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*#

07/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*#

07/16 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center*#

07/19 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*#

07/21 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*#

07/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*#

07/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

07/25 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena*#

07/27 — Fargo, ND @ FargoDome*#

07/28 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*#

07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena”#

08/04 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center”#

08/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre”#

08/07 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena”#

08/09 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena”#

08/10 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center”#

08/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center”#

08/13 — Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

09/17 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena’^

09/19 — Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

09/21 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12’^

09/23 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle’^

09/25 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle’^

09/27 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum’^

09/28 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion’^

09/29 — Paris, FR @ Zenith’^

10/01 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley’^

10/04 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena’^

10/06 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena’^

10/07 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro’^

10/09 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena’^

10/12 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live’^

* with Avril Lavigne

*** with Blackbear

^ with Iann Dior

+ with Pvris

” with Travis Barker

$ with Trippie Redd

# with Willow

’ with 44phantom