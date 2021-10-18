Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have apparently been close for years now, but it was just in February they confirmed that they’re in a relationship. Now things appear to be going extremely well on that front, as the two just got engaged.

Kardashian shared the news in an Instagram post last night, which includes photos from Barker’s proposal. It went down on a beach, inside of a giant heart-shaped arrangement of roses and candles. Kardashian captioned the post, “forever @travisbarker.”

The post itself doesn’t confirm that the two are engaged — these photos could be of a general, non-engagement-related romantic gesture, after all. However, Barker shared posts confirming the news, including one from Kim Kardashian. That post is of a video, set to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You,” of the betrothed enjoying a kiss, with the engagement ring clearly visible in the shot.

According to a “source” via E!, “It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar [Beach in Montecito, California]. They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off. It’s one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there.”

