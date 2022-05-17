Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage has been an are-they-aren’t-they affair. They reportedly got married in Las Vegas in April, but they later confirmed reports that the ceremony wasn’t legally binding. Then, it was reported that the two got hitched for real this past weekend. Now it turns out that marriage actually is legit, as the couple confirmed on Instagram last night.

Barker and Kardashian shared near-identical posts (Kardashian’s has a few more photos), both of which are captioned, “Till death do us part.” The pictures are mostly of the couple in and around a low-rider convertible with a “just married” sign on it.” Featured in one of the photos were the Blink-182 drummer’s father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

Furthermore, a post from Kardashian’s Poosh brand is captioned, “The Barkers.” Kris Jenner also offered a congratulatory post on her Instagram Story.

It seems this wasn’t even their final wedding ceremony. When initial reports of this weekend’s wedding were shared, a source told People,

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.