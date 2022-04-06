Travis Barker took the stage at the Grammys last weekend, joining HER, Lenny Kravitz, and others for a performance of Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” After the show, though, reports started circulating that the Grammys wasn’t even the biggest part of his night, as he and fiancée Kourtney Kardashian apparently got married in Vegas. Other reports indicated, though, that the two didn’t have a marriage license, so the marriage wasn’t actually legitimate.

Now, Kardashian has gone ahead and confirmed that while the wedding did happen, there was no marriage license involved. So, right now, she and the Blink-182 drummer are not legally married, at least not as a result of that ceremony.

Kardashian took to Instagram today to share a gallery of photos from the ceremony and wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

