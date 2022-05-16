In early April, it sure looked like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were married, considering they went to a Las Vegas chapel and had a wedding ceremony. However, reports quickly surfaced that the ceremony wasn’t legally binding, which Kardashian later confirmed by sharing photos from the event and writing, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Now, it appears they’re done with dry runs, as it looks like the two got legally married over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara. https://t.co/MPyX5EEMqX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

Yesterday, TMZ shared photos and reported the two were seen in traditional wedding garb on the steps of a courthouse in Santa Barbara, exchanging vows. The pair later drove off in a low-rider convertible with a “just married” sign on it. “Sources close to the couple” later confirmed with TMZ that Barker and Kardashian filed the appropriate legal paperwork that day, so their marriage is official.

Another source told People, “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”