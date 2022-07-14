Travis Barker Performs For The First Time Since His Hospitalization

Things got scary for Travis Barker a couple weeks ago, when the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized with pancreatitis following a colonoscopy. The good news is it appears his recovery has been pretty swift: A few days after initial reports surfaced, he was doing “much better,” and then a few days after that, he was reportedly already back in the studio.
Now, he’s making his way back to the stage: Yesterday (July 13), Barker made a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at Los Angeles’ The Forum. According to ET, Kelly said during the show, “There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me, and never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own, Travis Barker! Make some noise for him tonight.” He added, “You know, a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now, but guess what he’s doing? Playing drums right now.”
@travisbarker it was awesome seeing you tonight! What a wonderful surprise for sure. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤘🏽❤️🎶 #MainstreamSellouttour #TravisBarker
"bloody valentine"
MGK, Travis Barker@machinegunkelly @travisbarker
Barker then took the stage and played drums on “Tickets to My Downfall” and “Bloody Valentine.”
Watch clips from the performance above.
