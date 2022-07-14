Travis Barker Performs For The First Time Since His Hospitalization

Things got scary for Travis Barker a couple weeks ago, when the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized with pancreatitis following a colonoscopy. The good news is it appears his recovery has been pretty swift: A few days after initial reports surfaced, he was doing “much better,” and then a few days after that, he was reportedly already back in the studio.

Now, he’s making his way back to the stage: Yesterday (July 13), Barker made a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at Los Angeles’ The Forum. According to ET, Kelly said during the show, “There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me, and never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own, Travis Barker! Make some noise for him tonight.” He added, “You know, a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now, but guess what he’s doing? Playing drums right now.”

Barker then took the stage and played drums on “Tickets to My Downfall” and “Bloody Valentine.”

Watch clips from the performance above.

