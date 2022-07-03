A cloud of concern came over the music industry last week when it was learned that Travis Barker was hospitalized for what was an unknown health issue at the time. Shortly after the news arrived, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, took to social media and wrote, “Please send your prayers,” and prior to the announcement, Travis had tweeted, “God save me.” Both messages added to the worries of many. It was later revealed that Travis’ hospitalization was for pancreatitis (an inflammation of the pancreas), and now, thanks to a statement he shared on Twitter, we know more details about the matter.

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.

But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022

I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. 🙏🏼 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022

Travis concluded his update with a final tweet, writing, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better [prayer hands emoji].”

