Over the Fourth Of July weekend, Travis Barker informed his fans that he was “currently much better” after he was rushed to the hospital for what was initially an unknown health issue. It was later revealed that the hospitalization was for pancreatitis which came after Travis had an endoscopy procedure. Thankfully, it’s clear that Travis is indeed doing better as he was spotted in the studio on Tuesday according to People. The publication reports that he was seen outside of his Calabasas, California studio moments before he gave a fist bump to one of the studio workers and walked in.

Over the weekend, in addition to telling fans he was doing better, Travis also went into detail to explain what led to his hospitalization. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” he wrote in on tweet, adding, “But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.” In a second post, he added, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

More recently, Travis shared a couple of tweets that expressed his gratitude for a full recovery. “7 days in the hospital,” he wrote. “Grateful for so much [prayer hands emoji]”.