It was reported yesterday that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an unknown reason. Now, it appears we know more about what happened: TMZ reports that according to “multiple sources connected to the family,” Barker has pancreatitis (an inflammation of the pancreas) and doctors believe it was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

Barker’s hospitalization came just hours after he tweeted, “God save me.” The drummer reportedly visited Los Angeles’ West Hills hospital before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, took to social media to write, “Please send your prayers.”

It seems colonoscopy-induced pancreatitis is at least somewhat rare: In 2011, the Journal Of Hospital Medicine noted, “Complications of a colonoscopy include perforation and bleeding. There are 2 published cases of colonoscopy‐induced pancreatitis in the English‐language literature. It is postulated that colonic manipulation induces trauma to the pancreas because of the anatomic proximity of the pancreas and colon.”

While it’s not clear what type of pancreatitis Barker may have, American Family Physician notes, “Mild acute pancreatitis has a very low mortality rate (less than 1 percent), whereas the death rate for severe acute pancreatitis can be 10 to 30 percent depending on the presence of sterile versus infected necrosis. In the United States, up to 210,000 patients per year are admitted to a hospital for acute pancreatitis.”

