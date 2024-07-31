Every day is a blessing for Travis Barker. That’s not an empty outlook, in 2008 the Blink-182 drummer, experienced tragedy in a deadly plane crash.

Since the life-altering incident, Barker has changed his view of life. Now, he’s hoping that this optimistic attitude can be applied for good. According to TMZ, Travis Barker is selling the boarding pass for the plane ride.

But it is important to note that the piece of Barker’s life is being sold for a good cause. Currently, the ticket is listed on Barker’s personal website but will be sent via auctioning company Trophy. For $8,000, one interested party can secure the item, which be updated to include a meaningful handwritten note from Barker.

“I know I got Angels watching over me,” reads the note.

Barker’s joyful message is fitting considering he lost his two close friends, Charles “Che” Still and Chris Baker, to the crash, in addition to the two pilots. While, DJ AM also survived the crash, sadly he reportedly died from an overdose the year following.

He was sure to emphasize his gratitude in the product’s description section that reads: “A true one of a kind item for the ultimate Travis Barker collector. Having not flown for over 13 years following his near fatal plane crash, he was finally able to tour again overseas recently. This extremely rare commercial boarding pass is not just a piece of music memorabilia, it’s a true piece of Travis himself, complete with original handwritten note and cross drawing.”

In addition to the Qantas boarding pass from Sydney to Perth, the collector who snags the item will receive its museum grade display case and a signed certificate of authenticity, verified by Trophy. Find more information here.