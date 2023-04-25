Take Off Your Pants And Try Travis Barker’s New Luxury Enema Kit

2023 has been a mixed bag for Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer and famous Kardashian husband. He injured his finger right before he was set to embark on a highly anticipated tour with original Blink vocalist Matt DeLonge (it’s now kicking off next month), but he did just perform at Coachella with the group.

Now, Barker has teamed up with Liquid Death for an appropriately wild partnership for… drum roll… enemas. The Liquid Death Enema Of The State Collectible Enema Kit is fittingly $182 and it’s apparently the first-ever celebrity-endorsed luxury enema kit.

To go with the announcement, Barker stars in a graphic ad to promote the product: “What’s my secret?” he asks. “How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death mountain water. In my asshole.”

Blink-182 recently made headlines for hopping on the Coachella lineup last-minute following Frank Ocean’s cancellation. DeLonge shared the news by posting a photo of a monitor on social media that read: “Sh*t, piss, f*ck, c*nt, c*cksucker, motherf*cker, tits, fart, turd & twat,” which true fans know are lyrics from their 1999 song “Family Reunion.”

