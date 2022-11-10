Treefort Music Festival is one of the best true independent music festivals in the country. In its decade of existence, Treefort has helped transform Downtown Boise into a bustling cultural hub that reaches its peak every March, bringing diverse programming to multiple venues. Now the festival has announced the 2023 lineup’s first wave, headlined by indie psych band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, rapper Leikeli47, and Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price. Treefort’s 11th edition will also mark the first year of an expanded footprint with the main stage shifting its locale within Downtown, and there’s more in store.

“In addition to moving the Treefort Main Stage to a new home within Julia Davis Park, we are reimagining the festival experience for Boise and our visiting attendees from around the world,” said co-founder and festival director Eric Gilbert in a statement.

Treefort 2023 will also mark the inauguration of the new Treefort Music Hall, which is owned and operated by festival promoter Duck Club. It’s a refreshing advancement, considering most festivals entering their second decade of existence are announcing partnerships with corporate promoters instead.

The first wave of the lineup announcement also features acts like Ani DiFranco, Cautious Clay, Boise staples Built To Spill, Godspeed You Black Emperor!, Hermanos Gutierrez, Pinback, and a number of Uproxx’s On The Up artists like Lady Wray and Butcher Brown. Comedyfort is back with Tig Notaro as this year’s headliner, as well as Yogafort, Hackfort, and the excellent Alefort.

Check out the lineup poster below and festival passes are on sale now here.