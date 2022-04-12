I had been in Boise for maybe two hours, and I was already seeing the city’s most renowned musical product performing on the Treefort Festival Main Stage: Built To Spill. It was the Pacific Northwest equivalent of having a hula dancer put a lei around your neck upon arriving in Hawaii. But instead, it was like “Welcome to Boise, Idaho! Here’s Doug Martsch on stage!” Sure, it felt like an immediate rite of passage to see Martsch singing and shredding his way through “I Would Hurt A Fly,” but it was really a function of Treefort‘s concentration in the Downtown area. No sooner than you set your bags down, are you immediately wrapped up into the fold. And so began my four days in Boise…

It’s a refreshing feeling to be able to travel to a music festival again. After nearly two years of the live music industry going dark, festivals obviously didn’t escape the virus’ wrath. The beauty in traveling to a festival is in witnessing the vibrant communities that are formed that leave the most lasting marks. Sure, chasing headliners and stacked lineups is fun in and of itself, but if there isn’t a distinct community feel that takes shape at a music festival, then everything just becomes that proverbial “large empty field to do drugs in.”

Downtown Boise has a perfect setup for the effective exercise in community that is Treefort. There are dozens of venues within a stones throw of each other and for the 10th time, they all became the grounds for the yearly ritual which saw over 500 artists performing in a variety of capacities. It’s a showcase of artists from all over the world just as much as it is for Boise’s diverse venues, and you can literally walk everywhere.

Later that first night, Australian rapper Genesis Owusu would be putting down one of the best, most theatrical sets of the weekend over at El Korah Shrine. El Korah is run by the Shriners, a Masonic fraternal organization with roots in Boise for over 100 years. They’re staffing the shows and donning their ceremonial fez caps while they hawk casino-style chips that you use to buy drinks and sneaky good pulled pork sandwiches from Brother Brown’s BBQ in the basement of the venue. I went to El Korah time and time again and I came to love the quirks of its humble operators as much as the acts I saw on stage, like London saxophonist Nubya Garcia, New York’s 10-piece soul explosion Ghost Funk Orchestra, and yes, Built To Spill again at the tail end of the festival on Sunday night.

“It was a big boost to be able to say that we had Built To Spill playing the festival in that first year and it helped us attract other talent to Treefort early on,” festival director and co-founder Eric Gilbert says. “Now it’s this national stage in town once a year and there’s so many opportunities for local bands to learn from. There was no framework for that before.”

Gilbert also books Downtown venues in Neurolux, The Olympic, and The Knitting Factory year-round, and Treefort has helped maintain the city’s continuity as a solid tour stop for bands coming through the West Coast or Pacific Northwest. “Neurolux is the anchor for our independent rock scene,” Gilbert says of the 300 capacity room. And you feel that when you’re at Treefort; the independent ethos of Boise’s live music scene.

But there were also experiences that I knew were special to the festival. When I walked into the two rooms of the Sonic Temple venue (an old Masonic Lodge which I was told would soon be converted into lofts), I was immediately enveloped by Mad Alchemy’s liquid light show projected on every wall of the room. This place was transformed into a haven for different forms of psych rock. I saw bands I wasn’t especially familiar with, but people were going nuts over. Acts like Chicago’s Paul Cherry, Atlanta’s The Muckers, and Portland’s Spoon Benders performed, all while live lighting technicians were dropping colored dyes on spinning plates under projectors that made it feel like we were dancing inside of a kaleidoscopic. It was surreal.

I was weary on Sunday night and laid on the grass of a small natural amphitheater to bask in the ambient glory of NYC’s William Basinski at Kin — a noodle bar with a small stage in this outdoor setup. I went to see the technologically-charged hyperpop of LA’s Magdalena Bay at the Egyptian Theater, a classic movie house encrusted with Egyptian iconography that while technically seated, most revelers stood up and danced in what was likely one of the biggest crowds the band had on their headlining tour.