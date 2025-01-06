Over the past few months, Elton John has been dealing with some eye issues, which have compromised his sight. John has long had a terrific sense of humor, though, so he made light of the situation at the Golden Globes last night (January 5).

John took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile to present the award for Best Original Score, Motion Picture. Before he did, though, he said (here’s a video):

“I don’t know if you know, but there’s been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight, and I just wanted to reassure everybody that it’s not as bad as it seems. So, I’m so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna.”

Then, the pair actually presented the award, and when Carlile revealed the prize went to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their work on Challengers, John let out some celebratory screams (video here).

In September, John said, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.” Then, in December, he shared an update, saying, “Unfortunately, I lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France, and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest.”