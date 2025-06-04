Turnstile’s new album Never Enough is out in a couple of days, but they decided to give two more of the project’s songs an early preview ahead of then. The band did so live on The Tonight Show, where they performed “I Care” and “Dull” last night (June 3).

Before watching above, note that the performance comes with a warning about flashing lights. That comes in the latter half of the mini-set, all of which takes place in a basement-themed set.

The band’s upcoming album is described in a press release as “a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”

Watch the performance above and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.