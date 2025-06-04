Turnstile’s new album Never Enough is out in a couple of days, but they decided to give two more of the project’s songs an early preview ahead of then. The band did so live on The Tonight Show, where they performed “I Care” and “Dull” last night (June 3).
Before watching above, note that the performance comes with a warning about flashing lights. That comes in the latter half of the mini-set, all of which takes place in a basement-themed set.
The band’s upcoming album is described in a press release as “a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”
Watch the performance above and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
Turnstile’s 2025 Tour Dates: Never Enough Tour
06/06 — Brooklyn, New York @ Under The K Bridge
06/07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2025
06/11 — Athens, Greece @ Teatro Petras*
06/13 — London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest London 2025
06/14 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto 2025
06/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*
06/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky Sal Lucerna*
06/21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025
06/23 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*
06/25 — Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji*
06/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique*
06/28 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025
06/29 — Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival 2025
07/12 — Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2025
10/17-18 — Miami, Florida @ III Points 2025
Never Enough is out 6/6 via Roadrunner. Find more information here.