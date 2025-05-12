Ahead of the release of Never Enough, Turnstile played their first live performance of 2025. It was a free show at Wyman Park Dell in the hardcore band’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, and based on all the videos, including the official rip above, it looked like a helluva good time.

There was a huge mosh pit, countless stage divers, and the live debut of Never Enough songs — best of all, it was for a good cause. Turnstile raised money for Health Care For The Homeless, who provide health care services and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness.

“Turnstile played a free show in a public park with free water and the only thing they asked was to donate money to health care for the homeless. Doesn’t get much cooler than that,” one fan wrote on social media.

You can watch Turnstile (who are also premiering the Never Enough visual album at the Tribeca Film Festival) at Wyman Park Dell above, and check out the setlist below (via setlist.fm).