Back in December, Turnstile made their late-night TV debut on Late Night. They consistently booked high-profile performance gigs from there, including spots on the NPR Tiny Desk Concert series and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. It’s all deserved, as Glow On was one of 2021’s most esteemed albums; It was just a few spots away from the top of our Uproxx Music Critics Poll list.

Now, they continue to keep the album alive here in 2022, doing so last night with a performance of Glow On highlight “Blackout” on The Tonight Show. The track is a dynamic, multi-faceted ride, one that translated well to national television as the band brought their all to the intense performance.

As for what else the band is up to now, they’re actually on the tail end of their The Turnstile Love Connection 2022 Tour, which ran for the past couple months and wraps up in Washington DC on May 26.

On top of all that, they also recently had a chat with legendary interviewer Nardwuar, video of which was published yesterday. The conversation took place at Neptoon Records in Vancouver and is is tradition, Nardwuar pulled out a number of smile-inducing surprises for the band.

Watch Turnstile perform “Blackout” on Fallon above and find their Nardwuar interview below.