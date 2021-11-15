Go ahead and file Turnstile as the only hardcore band in 2021 dynamic enough to have a track featuring Blood Orange. It’s moments like that on “Alien Love Call” that are in total contrast to a blistering number like “Blackout” and “Fly Again” off of their 2021 breakthrough album Glow On, that have made the Baltimore band a unique specimen. And oh yeah, there’s that whole live concert experience that the band has been resoundingly praised for.

On the latter, Turnstile have announced the 2022 “The Turnstile Love Connection 2022 Tour,” and are ready to punch you in the heart, no matter what city you’re in. They’ll be supported by Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult.

Concert pre-sale begins 11/16 and general on-sale is on 11/19. Get tickets here and check out the full tour dates below.

02/23/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

02/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo*

04/26/2022 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

04/27/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

04/29/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

04/30/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/02/2022 — Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater

05/04/2022 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

05/06/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/07/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

05/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

05/10/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/12/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

05/14/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

05/18/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

05/17/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/21/2022 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

05/23/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/24/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/26/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Turnstile is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.