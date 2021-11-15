Go ahead and file Turnstile as the only hardcore band in 2021 dynamic enough to have a track featuring Blood Orange. It’s moments like that on “Alien Love Call” that are in total contrast to a blistering number like “Blackout” and “Fly Again” off of their 2021 breakthrough album Glow On, that have made the Baltimore band a unique specimen. And oh yeah, there’s that whole live concert experience that the band has been resoundingly praised for.
On the latter, Turnstile have announced the 2022 “The Turnstile Love Connection 2022 Tour,” and are ready to punch you in the heart, no matter what city you’re in. They’ll be supported by Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult.
Concert pre-sale begins 11/16 and general on-sale is on 11/19. Get tickets here and check out the full tour dates below.
02/23/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
02/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo*
04/26/2022 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
04/27/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/29/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
04/30/2022 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/02/2022 — Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater
05/04/2022 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
05/06/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/07/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
05/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/10/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/12/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
05/14/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
05/18/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
05/17/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/19/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/21/2022 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
05/23/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/24/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/26/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
