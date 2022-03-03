In between stops on their tour supporting their 2021 album Glow On, Turnstile stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!. During their appearance, they performed “Mystery” from the acclaimed album. As they perform, the band members thrive on each other’s energy, jumping around on stage, with the audience mirroring them.

Known for constantly experimenting with their sounds and aesthetics, Turnstile incorporated a variety of sounds on Glow On, including punk and hip-hop. Glow On placed highly on the 2021 Uproxx Music Critics Poll and the album’s success has allowed the band tours alongside Slowthai and Chief Keef.

In an interview with Uproxx last year, Turnstile member Franz Lyons expressed gratitude for Glow On reaching new audiences.

“We made a lot of ill new relationships with people,” Lyons said. “We’re just thankful that we were fortunate enough for them to hear the record, and the record did the work. The word of mouth has been very strong… We’ve been really fortunate enough to run into people that are real ones lately. And the ones that we’ve been holding on to for a long time have been riding with us for like a decade now. So it’s solid.”

In addition to “Mystery,” Turnstile also performed Glow On cuts “Blackout,” “Don’t Play,” and “Holiday” as web exclusives.

Check out Turnstile’s performance of “Mystery” above and find the other performances below.

Turnstile is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.